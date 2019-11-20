Man who died in tragic Donegal drowning to be laid to rest today

The funeral of a young man who drowned off Arranmore Island in Donegal is to take place later.

Leigh Early died after becoming trapped in his car when it slipped off a pier into the sea on Sunday morning.

The 26-year-old drowned but another man in his 30s managed to swim to safety from the stricken car off Poolawaddy Pier.

Tributes have poured in over the past number of days describing Mr Early as a highly-regarded and popular young man.

From Arranmore, he worked on the islands ferry and was also a volunteer with the local RNLI.

He drowned in the early hours of Sunday morning, after the car he and a friend were in slipped off Poolawaddy Pier into the sea.

The other man managed to get to shore and raise the alarm.

Mr Early's funeral will take place at midday today in St Crone’s Church on Arranmore.

He will be laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The owners of a hostel on Arranmore Island have offered a hand of friendship and comfort to those traveling for the funeral.

The local Arranmore Hostel has opened up its doors to anybody touched by Leigh's death and who may be traveling to the island for his wake and funeral.

A spokesman for the hostel confirmed: "For anyone who may be travelling to Arranmore for the wake and funeral of Leigh Early and needs somewhere to stay, there are plenty of beds in the hostel free of charge."