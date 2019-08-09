News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man who died in Kerry fire named locally

Man who died in Kerry fire named locally
By Anne Lucey
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 05:33 PM

The man who died in a house fire near Killorglin Co Kerry has been named locally as Michael Sheehan, who was in his 60s, and lived alone in a remote area near Glencar.

A unit of the fire service on its way from attending a road traffic accident spotted the blaze from the main Killorglin to Glencar road at around 4.30am on Friday morning.

Gardaí believe the fire at Glencuttane Lower, Killorglin, to be a tragic accident and say there is nothing suspicious, at this stage. However Supt Flor Murphy of Killarney gardaí who attended the scene earlier on Friday said the final course of the investigation will be determined by a post-mortem examination.

The body has been removed from the scene and a post-mortem examination is to take place on Saturday at University Hospital Kerry.

Mr Sheehan was well known locally and from a family with connections in business and the GAA.

He is the uncle of the Love/Hate actor Robert Sheehan.

The house, a bungalow reached by a bohereen, has been badly damaged by the fire. It is almost completely gutted and its roof has collapsed.

The scene has been sealed off for technical examination.

Local councillor Michael Cahill said he knew the late Mr Sheehan and his family and they are well known in the area and people in Killorglin and the wider area were terribly upset and shocked.

Some 25 years ago the deceased father had also died in a house fire, the councillor said.

“It is very sad news. Everyone is very upset,” Mr Cahill said, extending his condolence to the family.

READ MORE

Gardai probe underway in Cork as 5-year-old returns home with what are believed to be wraps of heroin

More on this topic

Why are tourists taking a break from Killarney?Why are tourists taking a break from Killarney?

Meeting to oppose 'great wall of China of mussel farms' in Kenmare BayMeeting to oppose 'great wall of China of mussel farms' in Kenmare Bay

Ambitious plans for brewery and whiskey distillery in Kerry under appealAmbitious plans for brewery and whiskey distillery in Kerry under appeal

Surprise U-turn scuppers rezoning of former Kerry footballer's landSurprise U-turn scuppers rezoning of former Kerry footballer's land

FireDeathLocal newsTOPIC: Kerry

More in this Section

Five Dublin beached closed following wastewater leakFive Dublin beached closed following wastewater leak

Ryanair pilots in Ireland vote for industrial actionRyanair pilots in Ireland vote for industrial action

No room on board for racism: Transport providers launch anti-racism campaignNo room on board for racism: Transport providers launch anti-racism campaign

'Women have been failed again': Vicky Phelan has 'had enough' after latest CervicalCheck controversy'Women have been failed again': Vicky Phelan has 'had enough' after latest CervicalCheck controversy


Lifestyle

Time to dig out your old cowboy hat, because you’re going to need it.These are the fashion trends that are going to be big, according to Copenhagen Fashion Week

Katie Wright asks skincare pros for their handy tips.Seven ways to keep your hands looking youthful, according to experts

The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in the tourist trap that is Temple Bar, writes Caroline O’Donoghue.Raising the bar: The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in Temple Bar

Claire Spreadbury catches up with relationship expert Lucy Beresford, who reveals the importance of making time for each other.Ask an expert: How can we keep our relationship strong after having children?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »