Man who died in Kerry fire named locally

The man who died in a house fire near Killorglin Co Kerry has been named locally as Michael Sheehan, who was in his 60s, and lived alone in a remote area near Glencar.

A unit of the fire service on its way from attending a road traffic accident spotted the blaze from the main Killorglin to Glencar road at around 4.30am on Friday morning.

Gardaí believe the fire at Glencuttane Lower, Killorglin, to be a tragic accident and say there is nothing suspicious, at this stage. However Supt Flor Murphy of Killarney gardaí who attended the scene earlier on Friday said the final course of the investigation will be determined by a post-mortem examination.

The body has been removed from the scene and a post-mortem examination is to take place on Saturday at University Hospital Kerry.

Mr Sheehan was well known locally and from a family with connections in business and the GAA.

He is the uncle of the Love/Hate actor Robert Sheehan.

The house, a bungalow reached by a bohereen, has been badly damaged by the fire. It is almost completely gutted and its roof has collapsed.

The scene has been sealed off for technical examination.

Local councillor Michael Cahill said he knew the late Mr Sheehan and his family and they are well known in the area and people in Killorglin and the wider area were terribly upset and shocked.

Some 25 years ago the deceased father had also died in a house fire, the councillor said.

“It is very sad news. Everyone is very upset,” Mr Cahill said, extending his condolence to the family.