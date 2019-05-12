NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man who died following fall on Carrauntoohil named

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 12, 2019 - 08:33 AM

A man who died while out climbing on Carrauntoohil mountain in Co Kerry yesterday has been named as Ger Duffy.

Mr Duffy, who was in his late 50s and from Clonlara in Co Clare, died from a fall at around midday.

Kerry Mountian Rescue was involved in the recovery of his body.

The Valentia Coast Guard with Flight 115 was called in but was unable to assist and land on the terrain.

Instead, the helicopter helped ferry members of the rescue team to the scene.

Mr Duffy is understood to have fallen several hundred feet from the Hag's Tooth area of the mountain.

Gardaí said they were investigating the incident, saying "the man appears to have fallen, no other person was involved".

A spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating a sudden death of a man in his 50s on Carrauntoohil mountain Co Kerry at approximately 12midday, Saturday 11th May 2019. The man appears to have fallen, no other person was involved."

