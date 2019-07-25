Man who claimed he was sexually assaulted by scout leader and two Christian brothers settles case

A 56-year-old man who claims he was sexually assaulted by two Christian Brothers teachers and a Scouting Ireland scout leader when he was a schoolboy has settled his High Court action.

The man who is from the south of the country cannot be identified by order of the court.

The action had been taken against the Christian Brothers in Ireland, two named Christian Brothers, Scouting Ireland and a named former scout leader for alleged sexual assault in the 1970s.

On the second day of the case today Mt Justice David Keane was told it had been settled. The man’s counsel Sasha Louise Gayer SC said the case could be struck out.

It will be mentioned before the court next October in relation to the implementation of the settlement.

The man’s claim included claims for past and future loss of earnings and loss of opportunity ranging from between €1m to €1.4m over the alleged abuse.

The man who has a degree has not worked in a full-time capacity for 29 years, the court heard.

One of his allegations related to when he was a 12-year-old scout when he claimed the first incident of alleged sexual assault took place in a tent at the Scouting Ireland national scout centre at Larch Hill, Tibradden, Dublin.

At the opening of the case this week, Ms Gayer SC said he would say the first occasion of alleged abuse by the scout leader was when he was on a trip to the Larch Hill venue when it is alleged his trousers were taken down and he was allegedly fondled in a sexual fashion.

It is also alleged the scout leader came into his tent at night and touched the boy.

Counsel said the man will say the scout leader had told him he could be a patrol leader and called to his home and became friendly with his parents.

Counsel said the man would say the scout leader was grooming him.

At the outset, Mr Justice David Keane was told the case against the State defendants was being discontinued.

Against the Christian Brothers in Ireland and two named Christian Brothers, it was claimed there was an alleged failure to take any proper precautions for the child’s safety and there was an alleged failure to take any or proper steps to protect him from the potential of sexual assault, battery, or trespass to his person.

There was it was claimed an alleged failure to warn the boy of the dangerous nature of schools he was attending. The claims were denied by the Christian Brothers in Ireland which claimed the case was statute-barred.

One of the Christian Brothers had admitted the abuse. Neither of the Christian Brothers has attended court for the case.

Against Scouting Ireland and the former scout leader who is now in his 70s it was claimed there was an alleged failure to properly supervise scout leaders or those in charge of young boy scouts.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to have any or any proper protocols in place so as to properly protect children in their care from the potential of sexual assault, battery or trespass on the person.

Both denied the claims and contended the action was statute-barred.

Ms Gayer said one of the Christian Brothers was later prosecuted in relation to an assault on the boy when he was in fifth class at national school.

At the time the Christian Brothers in Ireland said when the man made a complaint in 1998, the Christian Brother was removed from teaching and sent for counselling.

Referring to the scout leader, counsel said when a complaint was made the charter was revoked.