Man who caused CUH emergency department row in custody

A man who caused a row at the emergency department of Cork University Hospital was remanded in custody yesterday until Friday.

File photo outside Cork University Hospital Emergency Department

Jonathan Buckley, aged 25, of 56 Madden’s Buildings, Blackpool, Cork, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and failing to leave the scene for gardaí.

He was anxious to avoid spending Christmas in jail on the charges.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “It is a very serious matter. I will remand him in custody until Friday.”

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the incident which occurred at the accident and emergency unit of Cork University Hospital.

“The defendant was asked to leave the hospital having caused problems earlier. He had previously been given a direction by gardaí which he initially complied with.

“However, he returned to the hospital and behaved in an aggressive and threatening manner towards security staff,” Sgt Kelleher said.

Buckley pleaded guilty to charges of engaging in threatening behaviour and failing to leave the scene of a disturbance when directed by Garda Kathleen Griffin.

He had 14 previous convictions for being drunk and a danger and 11 for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said he had stopped drinking since.

He said that Buckley was drinking with two young women on the night and they were both at the emergency department and he could not understand why he could not be there even though he was misbehaving.

He left the area when directed but returned and had to be arrested.