Man who breached order admits putting his mother in fear by climbing into her garden shed

By Liam Heylin
Friday, April 17, 2020 - 05:23 PM

A man who put his own mother in fear when he breached a protection order by climbing into a shed in her garden, has confessed to the crime.

The accused appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison. His solicitor, Diamuid Kelleher, said the defendant was pleading guilty to the breach of the protection order and wanted to be sentenced.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the accused would have to be brought before the court in person for sentencing and he adjourned the matter until Wednesday, April 22, for that purpose.

Garda Senan Dormer arrested the 37-year-old and brought him before an in camera hearing of Cork District Court originally where there was an objection to his being remanded on bail.

The accused failed to see what the “big deal” was, as he applied for bail, through his solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher.

The accused was charged with breaching a protection order by putting his mother in fear by getting into her shed.

“If I wanted to put her in fear I would bang on the door saying ‘let me in’. I texted her (about staying in the house). She said no. I went up. I stayed in the shed. It was freezing cold. Jesus, what is the big fucking deal?” he asked.

The defendant’s mother, who is aged around 60, said: “I am terrified of him when he is taking drugs. He was shouting in the letterbox at five o’clock in the morning last week.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis asked the witness what her fear was and she replied: “That he is going to hurt me.”

The defendant, who was in the custody area as his mother was giving this evidence, interrupted and said: “No one is going to hurt you. I am an addict. I am a fucking addict.”

