News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man who bit garda’s finger resulting in broken bone told suspended sentence “unduly lenient”

Man who bit garda’s finger resulting in broken bone told suspended sentence “unduly lenient”
By Ruaidhrí Giblin
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 04:06 PM

A man who bit a garda's finger with such force that he broke the bone is facing potential jail time after being told his suspended sentence was too lenient.

Brandon Power (21), of St Jospeh’s Road, Newtownmountkennedy, pleaded guilty to assaulting Garda Thomas Devereux in Bray courthouse on March 31, 2018.

The Court of Appeal heard that Power was being sentenced for another matter when he became aggrieved and attempted to flee. As he was being restrained, he bit down on the garda’s finger.

Gda Devereux told the court he had never felt pain like it and heard his own finger snap during the attack, thinking Power had bitten it off.

The accused was given a wholly suspended one year sentence by Judge Terence O’Sullivan on April 11, 2019, which was found “unduly lenient” by the Court of Appeal today/yesterday(FRIDAY).

Counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions, James Kelly BL, submitted that there had to have been a “serious application of force” to break the finger.

President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham said he was in "no doubt" that Power’s suspended sentence was “unduly lenient”.

He said Garda Devereaux was simply performing his duty, attempting to prevent Power’s escape from custody.

Mr Justice Birmingham said there were significant mitigating factors present including previous mental health difficulties, and powerful evidence from Power’s mother.

The court sought an up-to-date probation report, ahead of resentencing, and Power was allowed to remain on bail.

Mr Justice Birmingham, who sat with Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy and Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy, said the court was not to be taken as indicating that a custodial sentence was not going to be imposed.

The matter was put back to March 10 for resentencing.

READ MORE

Jail for man who made hoax 999 call about pub shooting

More on this topic

Judge rules that 20 residents must vacate Dublin properties by January Judge rules that 20 residents must vacate Dublin properties by January

Court hears taxi driver was being set upon by gang of youths when man stole cash from his walletCourt hears taxi driver was being set upon by gang of youths when man stole cash from his wallet

Man who set fire to detective's house jailed for eight yearsMan who set fire to detective's house jailed for eight years

Hotel manager's action over disciplinary process undertaken by employer is resolved Hotel manager's action over disciplinary process undertaken by employer is resolved


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Man who continues to deny any part in armed post office robbery jailed for 12 years Man who continues to deny any part in armed post office robbery jailed for 12 years

Woman who claimed late husband was given penicillin despite allergy settles action against hospitalWoman who claimed late husband was given penicillin despite allergy settles action against hospital

Locked in without lights as mother went drinking: Cork woman, 30, jailed for cruelty to her three young childrenLocked in without lights as mother went drinking: Cork woman, 30, jailed for cruelty to her three young children

Hunger-striking grandmother ‘unimpressed’ after meeting ministerHunger-striking grandmother ‘unimpressed’ after meeting minister


Lifestyle

REVIEW: This superb adaptation of A Christmas Carol puts a contemporary twist on Dickens' classic tale, writes Alan O'RiordanReview: A Christmas Carol, Gate Theatre, Dublin

Move over quinoa.Everything you need to know about fonio, the ancient grain we’ll all be eating in 2020

The former heptathlete and all-round super woman chats to Lauren Taylor about how to stay fit in pregnancy and body confidence after a baby.Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill: ‘There’s still a lot of stigma attached to exercising pregnant’

Behaving aggressively is a stage many toddlers go through. The author of The Wonder Weeks explains how parents should deal with kids who kick & bite.Ask an expert: How can I stop my toddler kicking and biting?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »