News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man who beat and raped woman after giving her lift home has sentence increased after appeal

Man who beat and raped woman after giving her lift home has sentence increased after appeal
By Ruaidhrí Giblin
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 04:05 PM

A man who beat and raped a woman after giving her a late-night lift to her home has had his five-year jail term increased, following an appeal by prosecutors.

Lithuanian national Aurelijus Kizelavicius (aged 23), of Knocktornagh, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan, pleaded guilty to rape and assault causing harm to the woman at a location in the county on March 29, 2015.

The Central Criminal Court heard that the woman had gone into a Monaghan town to see a band only to find the pub venue closed.

It was raining heavily and a car parked across from the pub flashed its lights at her. She went to the car and asked the driver, who was Kizelavicius, for a lift.

The court heard that the woman invited Kizelavicius in for a cup of tea because she thought it was nice of him to have given her the lift.

Once inside, he suggested they have sex and the woman replied “you must be joking”.

She later told gardaí that “out of nowhere” Kizelavicius began punching her in the face, with a closed fist up to six times. He then held her down and raped her.

Mr Justice Paul Butler sentenced Kizelavicius to seven years imprisonment with the final two suspended on April 30, 2018. He had one previous conviction for a minor assault.

The Director of Public Prosecutions successfully sought a review of his sentence on grounds it was “unduly lenient”, and the Court of Appeal accordingly increased his sentence to nine years imprisonment with the final two suspended today.

READ MORE

'What I did...was a terrible thing,' man jailed for sexually abusing daughter

Giving judgment in the three-judge court, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy said it was a serious rape involving significant additional violence. The victim sustained injuries to her face as a result of being struck repeatedly.

Ms Justice Kennedy said two updated probation reports were neither “entirely favourable”. Kizelavicius had breached discipline a number of times and lost his status as an enhanced prisoner due to “bullying and intimidation of others”.

She said Kizelavicius had pleaded guilty, although it was not an early plea, and had made a late expression of remorse, one-and-a-half years after the sentence was imposed.

Ms Justice Kennedy said the appropriate headline sentence was 11 years which the court reduced to nine on account of his guilty plea and late expression of remorse.

The court suspended the final two years to take account of the “disappointment factor” of having an original sentence extended. The court also heard that he was now willing to participate in the Building Better Lives sex offenders program, having initially declined to participate.

Ms Justice Kennedy, who sat with President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham and Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy, re-sentenced Kizelavicius to nine years imprisonment with the final two years suspended.

Kizelavicius entered into a good behaviour bond for the suspended period and undertook to abide by post-release supervision.

In her victim impact statement, the woman said the attack turned her from a happy person into “a shy, worthless, unconfident” one. She felt humiliated afterwards and suffered shocking nightmares.

She was too frightened to open her house door and was constantly looking over her shoulder. She became depressed and locked herself in her home with the curtains closed for months.

READ MORE

Man threatened to cut off boy's tongue for misbehaving in shop

More on this topic

Man who raped special needs daughter while mother lay dying in hospital gets seven yearsMan who raped special needs daughter while mother lay dying in hospital gets seven years

State appeal over ruling in favour of Graham Dwyer around alleged privacy breach likely to proceed next monthState appeal over ruling in favour of Graham Dwyer around alleged privacy breach likely to proceed next month

Judge cancels nurse's registration over 'shocking' assault on non-verbal disabled womanJudge cancels nurse's registration over 'shocking' assault on non-verbal disabled woman

'As a child...his job was to protect us,' sisters of stabbing victim tell sentence hearing'As a child...his job was to protect us,' sisters of stabbing victim tell sentence hearing


courtrapeTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Jet diverts to Shannon after suffering hydraulic failure over AtlanticJet diverts to Shannon after suffering hydraulic failure over Atlantic

Taoiseach lays wreath in Enniskillen on Remembrance SundayTaoiseach lays wreath in Enniskillen on Remembrance Sunday

Study finds 35% of under 35 have mental health issuesStudy finds 35% of under 35 have mental health issues

Gardaí investigating assault outside nightclub in west DublinGardaí investigating assault outside nightclub in west Dublin


Lifestyle

Irish National Opera’s imaginative staging of the Cinderella story does justice to Rossini's vision, writes Cathy Desmond.Imaginative staging of the Cinderella story does justice to Rossini's vision

Kya deLongchamps has 10 golden rules for successful vintage and antique hunting.Vintage View: Our 10 golden rules for successful vintage and antique hunting

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Journalist and Writer, Valerie Cox

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »