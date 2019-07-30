Man who attempted to strangle nurse with a sock given permission to leave mother's home

A man who attempted to murder a teenager at a popular Dublin hiking spot and assaulted a psychiatric nurse by attempting to strangle him with a sock has been given permission to move out of his mother's home.

Justice Michael White at the Central Criminal Court today told Michael Corbett, who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, that he must continue taking his medication when he moves to his new home or he risks having a psychotic episode.

In July last year Corbett (29) was released from a nine-year prison sentence having served less than three years, on condition that he live with his mother.

The final six years of his sentence were suspended because he was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time of the attack.

The father-of-one, with a previous address in Raheny, was living rough when he assaulted the 17-year-old on June 27, 2016 at the Hellfire Club on Dublin's Montpelier Hill.

The victim suffered a four-inch stab wound to the chest and Corbett struck another teenager on the head with a piece of timber. Corbett pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

As a result of that attack, Corbett was an in-patient at the Central Mental Hospital when he attacked nurse Declan Curtin on October 6, 2016.

Staff were escorting him to an exercise period when he asked to use the toilet. When Mr Curtin went in after him Corbett used a sock to try to strangle the nurse.

The victim, an experienced nurse, managed to free himself before he was seriously harmed but the court heard he suffers from flashbacks and an increased level of anxiety in his work. Corbett later pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assaulting Mr Curtin, causing him harm.

Judge Melanie Greally imposed a five-year sentence and suspended the final two-and-a-half years for 15 years on strict conditions.

These conditions include that he remain under the supervision of the Probation Service for the entire 15-year period and that he live at an address agreed with the gardaí and Probation Service.

At today's hearing Justice White said that he would remove the requirement for Corbett to live with his mother on condition that he live at accommodation approved by probation services. Corbett agreed to continue taking his medication.

When delivering sentence last year Justice White noted medical reports which showed that the accused had a severe mental disability, paranoid schizophrenia, at the time of the attack. “He had responsibility that was quite significantly diminished by his illness,” he added.

He noted that the illness would manifest itself again if Corbett stopped taking his medication or returned to alcohol or drugs and imposed a sentence of nine years, with six years suspended on specific conditions. The main condition was that he would live with his mother on his release from prison for the remaining six years of the term.

“The court can’t take a chance with this man being homeless again,” he said. “He’s not permitted to live other than with his mother, apart from the consent of the court to do that.”