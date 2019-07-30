News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man who attempted to strangle nurse with a sock given permission to leave mother's home

Man who attempted to strangle nurse with a sock given permission to leave mother's home
By Eoin Reynolds
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 02:36 PM

A man who attempted to murder a teenager at a popular Dublin hiking spot and assaulted a psychiatric nurse by attempting to strangle him with a sock has been given permission to move out of his mother's home.

Justice Michael White at the Central Criminal Court today told Michael Corbett, who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, that he must continue taking his medication when he moves to his new home or he risks having a psychotic episode.

In July last year Corbett (29) was released from a nine-year prison sentence having served less than three years, on condition that he live with his mother.

The final six years of his sentence were suspended because he was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time of the attack.

The father-of-one, with a previous address in Raheny, was living rough when he assaulted the 17-year-old on June 27, 2016 at the Hellfire Club on Dublin's Montpelier Hill.

The victim suffered a four-inch stab wound to the chest and Corbett struck another teenager on the head with a piece of timber. Corbett pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

READ MORE

Convicted sex attacker who continues to maintain innocence to be sentenced tomorrow

As a result of that attack, Corbett was an in-patient at the Central Mental Hospital when he attacked nurse Declan Curtin on October 6, 2016.

Staff were escorting him to an exercise period when he asked to use the toilet. When Mr Curtin went in after him Corbett used a sock to try to strangle the nurse.

The victim, an experienced nurse, managed to free himself before he was seriously harmed but the court heard he suffers from flashbacks and an increased level of anxiety in his work. Corbett later pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assaulting Mr Curtin, causing him harm.

Judge Melanie Greally imposed a five-year sentence and suspended the final two-and-a-half years for 15 years on strict conditions.

These conditions include that he remain under the supervision of the Probation Service for the entire 15-year period and that he live at an address agreed with the gardaí and Probation Service.

At today's hearing Justice White said that he would remove the requirement for Corbett to live with his mother on condition that he live at accommodation approved by probation services. Corbett agreed to continue taking his medication.

When delivering sentence last year Justice White noted medical reports which showed that the accused had a severe mental disability, paranoid schizophrenia, at the time of the attack. “He had responsibility that was quite significantly diminished by his illness,” he added.

He noted that the illness would manifest itself again if Corbett stopped taking his medication or returned to alcohol or drugs and imposed a sentence of nine years, with six years suspended on specific conditions. The main condition was that he would live with his mother on his release from prison for the remaining six years of the term.

“The court can’t take a chance with this man being homeless again,” he said. “He’s not permitted to live other than with his mother, apart from the consent of the court to do that.”

READ MORE

Man found in ocean next to infamous €440m Dunlough Bay cocaine haul has sentence reduced

More on this topic

Barman who stole over €10k from employer to fund daughter’s medical bills escapes jailBarman who stole over €10k from employer to fund daughter’s medical bills escapes jail

Man found in ocean next to infamous €440m Dunlough Bay cocaine haul has sentence reducedMan found in ocean next to infamous €440m Dunlough Bay cocaine haul has sentence reduced

Convicted sex attacker who continues to maintain innocence to be sentenced tomorrowConvicted sex attacker who continues to maintain innocence to be sentenced tomorrow

Court approves €145.6m Mediahuis takeover of INMCourt approves €145.6m Mediahuis takeover of INM

CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Five-year suspended sentence for mother-of-seven who stored over €190,000 of drugsFive-year suspended sentence for mother-of-seven who stored over €190,000 of drugs

Two jailed for inducing dozens to invest over €5m in forestry scamTwo jailed for inducing dozens to invest over €5m in forestry scam

Dublin man gets four years for robbing mobile phone and bottle of wine from Spanish waitressDublin man gets four years for robbing mobile phone and bottle of wine from Spanish waitress

Here's everything you need to know about Public Services CardsHere's everything you need to know about Public Services Cards


Lifestyle

Seasonal or year-round activities at your home could boost your bank balance and even help pay off the mortgage, says Kya deLongchamps.Seasonal or year-round activities at your home can boost your bank balance

The garden is absolutely bursting with beautiful fresh produce at present, summer vegetables, berries, currants, edible flowers... scarcely enough meal slots to get around to using it all.Darina Allen: Each tomato variety has an intriguing story

Please the whole clan by booking a break with activities on offer for all ages, says Sarah Marshall.5 European island getaways fit for sun-seeking families

These wood-munching critters are surprisingly common, but it’s always best to tackle them early. Lisa Salmon finds out how.It’s woodworm season: How to spot and treat wood-boring beetles before they cause serious damage

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »