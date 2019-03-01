Man who attacked ex-partner released

A man was released yesterday after a week in jail pending sentencing for an attack on his ex-partner where he kicked down the bathroom door and punched her in the face.

Declan Murphy, aged 25, of Duarigle, Newmarket, Co Cork, was back before Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday for sentencing on a charge of assault causing harm to his then-partner on July 16, 2017, and related charges.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin noted that the accused had gathered €4,500 compensation for the injured party and had made substantial progress in counselling since the violent incident.

The judge released him from custody and remanded him on bail until November 6 for sentencing.

Sergeant Gerard O’Shaughnessy previously said the injured party went out socialising that night, and on her return, Murphy was highly intoxicated and agitated.

Sgt O’Shaughnessy said of Declan Murphy: “He smashed a hurley off the wall and said [to the injured party] he would crack it off her the next time.

“There was a confrontation in the house. He caught her by the hair and threw her against the wall and she fell to the floor. She was concussed.

“He threw her to the ground a number of times in the kitchen and banged her head.

“She went upstairs and locked herself in the bathroom.

“He followed her up and kicked in the bathroom door. He punched her in the face.”

Murphy later took a kitchen knife and threatened her with that, but she was not assaulted with the knife.

Sgt O’Shaughnessy said two men at the scene restrained the defendant and gardaí got the knife from him before arresting him and taking him from the scene.

Paula McCarthy, defending, said the accused was really remorseful and had turned things around in his life since this happened.