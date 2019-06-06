News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man who arrived at Cork house armed with machete involved in family feud, claim gardaí

By Liam Heylin
Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 05:45 PM

A man charged with arriving at a house in Cork while armed first with a hurley and later with a machete was allegedly involved in family feud, it was claimed by gardaí.

Detective Garda Brian Murphy said: “Given the volatile situation I would be strongly opposed to bail”.

Detective Garda Brian Murphy objected to bail being granted to Richard McCarthy, 21, of Bay 10 of Spring Lane halting site, Cork, and referred to the nature and strength of the evidence in respect of the charges at Cork District Court.

“It is alleged that on March 24, Richard McCarthy and another male went to an address at Shannon Lawn in Mayfield at 10.40pm.

"At this time Richard McCarthy was armed with a hurley and attempted to force his way into the premises.

"There is excellent CCTV in place at this residence and it is alleged that RM is clearly identifiable.

"It is alleged that he was unable to force entry and broke a glass window before leaving the scene."

"It is further alleged that later that same night at 4.15am on March 25 Richard McCarthy returned to the same house wielding a machete and broke the front window of the house.

"Again he is clearly visible on CCTV and identified by two witnesses at the scene Richard McCarthy was charged that night/early hours of March 24 and March 25 at Shannon Lawn while committing criminal damage he produced a hurley contrary to Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, causing criminal damage to a front window, a pane of glass in a in the front door and producing a machete on March 25."

McCarthy, applied for bail through his solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly.

Judge Olann Kelleher granted bail until July 18 to allow time for Sergeant Gearóid Davis to get directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Strict conditions were attached to his bail including the requirement to keep a nightly 10pm curfew and to stay away from Shannon Lawn and Lagan Grove in Mayfield.

