Man who allegedly threatened to kill his wife after trying to ram blanket down her mouth is remanded in custody

A man alleged to have punched his wife in the face, attempted to stuff a blanket in her mouth and then forced her to sign letters allowing him to take his son to a different country, has been denied bail.

The man was brought before Bandon District Court for an alleged breach of a safety order earlier today, during which it was also alleged that he had threatened to kill his wife.

Judge James McNulty heard that the man had previously told the court he was leaving Ireland and that he had done so, but had returned late last week.

Garda John O'Shea of Bantry Garda Station said he arrested the man at 11.30am today for the alleged breach of the safety order. When the charge was put to the man he replied: "I will speak to my solicitor."

Garda O'Shea said the alleged incident at his wife's property was understood to have occurred after 10am today.

"He had just left [the house]. I saw him just outside," Garda O'Shea said. The woman was upset and also in front of the house and was on the phone when gardaí arrived, he said.

Garda O'Shea said he was objecting to the man's release on bail as there had been two previous alleged breaches of a safety order, both of which were before the court, and secondly he alleged there had been an assault on the woman during today's incident.

In what he said was a violent attack, Garda O'Shea told the judge that she had been hit in the face and the man had forced a blanket over her head and then tried to force it into her mouth.

She had then been dragged upstairs where she was forced to sign two letters, one consenting to the man taking their son out of the country and the other allowing him to stay in the house with their son.

Garda O'Shea also alleged the man had told the woman that when the gardaí were finished with him he would her kill and then go to prison.

The court heard gardaí had taken possession of the two letters and that the man had previously left the jurisdiction but had returned last Friday.

On his return he had attended at a garda station and had been advised not to return to the house.

Giving evidence, the man claimed that he had left the country but had then returned as, he claimed, the woman was "beating up" his son.

He claimed he also missed the child. It's understood the family had previously only been in Ireland a short time.

Judge McNulty refused bail for the man and remanded him in custody to appear in court again next week in Bantry District Court.