Man was growing cannabis to pay his rent

Tuesday, October 16, 2018 - 04:20 AM

By Liam Heylin

A cannabis user came up with a scheme to pay his rent by growing his own cannabis.

File photo.

Cannabis with a potential street value of €7,200 was seized at a flat in Cork and yesterday Kevin Bulman, aged 30, pleaded guilty to a charge of cultivation of cannabis at his home at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher told Judge Olann Kelleher that nine plants were allegedly seized during a search of the defendant’s home, a flat on 8 Adelaide Place, St Luke’s, with a potential street value of €7,200. However, he added that they were at an early stage of growth when they were seized.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused admitted the offending behaviour and gave the explanation for it.

Judge Kelleher remarked on the fact that the accused was engaged in this cultivation of illegal drugs to pay his rent.

Mr Buttimer said: “This was a scheme he decided upon where he might generate some income.”

Sgt Kelleher said the accused had five previous convictions, all of which were for having drugs for his own use.

Judge Kelleher said that on this occasion he would direct the accused do 200 hours of community service instead of five months in prison.


