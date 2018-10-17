Man was ‘driving erratically with smoke coming out tyres’

By Liam Heylin

A woman whose daughter was assaulted was terrified by a follow-up incident where a car was outside their house revving up, with smoke coming off the tyres.

That was the allegation made against the driver in a case yesterday, where the driver and another person allegedly made a threatening phone call to the woman at the house that she would be burnt out of her home.

It was further alleged in the case against Liam Doyle that he shouted in the direction of this family’s home that they were “moggs and rats”, as gardaí were seizing his car because it was untaxed and uninsured.

Finally, it was claimed that he smashed a window of their car with an axe in the early hours of the morning.

Doyle pleaded not guilty to several charges arising out of these disputed incidents yesterday. Doyle, of 66 Greenhills Court, South Douglas Road, Cork, was found not guilty of damaging the car with the axe.

Judge Con O’Leary viewed the CCTV evidence of a man carrying out the criminal damage, but said it was not possible to identify the person in the security recording. The criminal damage charge against Doyle was dismissed.

However, he was convicted of dangerous driving outside the house at Sunset Court, Carrigaline, on January 31, and two counts of engaging in threatening behaviour.

The judge imposed a three-month jail term, along with a sentence of the same period that was suspended on condition he would not go within 1km of the Scanlon family of Sunset Court for the next 12 months. Michael Quinlan, solicitor, indicated that the jail term would be appealed and the accused was released on €300 cash recognisance, pending appeal.

Linda Scanlon testified at Cork District Court that her daughter had been assaulted earlier in the day by another young woman who was known to Doyle.

Detective Garda Ian Breen later put it to Doyle that he had got involved in an incident that had nothing to do with him and the defendant had no comment, on legal advice.

In evidence, Doyle said of the detective: “I think he has personal issues against me.”

Linda Scanlon said she and her husband, Paul, were due to go to Australia to visit their son the following day and were shocked to hear that day that their daughter, Kate, had been assaulted by a young woman earlier.

Mrs Scanlon said they had CCTV outside their house, which showed Doyle driving up and down and allegedly intimidating them by the manner of his driving. She said they did not know Doyle, except to see him around the neighbourhood.

Mrs Scanlon said: “He was driving erratically, revving, with smoke coming out of the tyres, driving up and down, up and down and slamming on the brakes. He was driving disgracefully.”

Cross-examined by Inspector Gary McPolin, Doyle, aged 28, said: “I wasn’t driving up the road like an idiot.”