News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man wanted in Romania for alleged murder seeks order requiring file be submitted to DPP

Man wanted in Romania for alleged murder seeks order requiring file be submitted to DPP
The Four Courts. File photo
By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 03:54 PM

A man wanted in Romania for the alleged murder of a man in Ireland is seeking a High Court order requiring the gardaí to submit a file on the case to the DPP.

Petronel Pal (36) is wanted in Romania for aggravated murder, attempt to aggravated murder and aggravated robbery at Academy Square, Navan, Co Meath on April 10, 2014. Busa Virgil (37) was allegedly assaulted there and died three days later.

Mr Pal, who is also being sought in connection with the alleged creation of an organised crime group, is currently in custody fighting his extradition, having been refused bail.

His lawyers today sought leave to bring judicial review proceedings requiring the Garda Commissioner to submit a file in relation to the alleged offences to the DPP who he says is the only authority with the power to prosecute for such crimes committed here.

The application was made on a one-side only represented basis.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan directed the application first be made on notice to the Commissioner as well as to the Minister for Justice. The judge adjourned the matter to February.

Remy Farrell SC, for Mr Pal, said this was a "somewhat unusual" matter as it is alleged the offences happened in Ireland but he has not been prosecuted here. The Romanian authorities seek his extradition on the basis he is a Romanian national.

It is claimed, in the judicial review application, he has a legitimate interest in being prosecuted here given he lived here for several years and Ireland is the centre of his interests.

His lawyers wrote to the DPP last June asking whether a file was received in relation to the death of Mr Virgil and they were told there had been no file submitted. Later, the DPP said they had received a file from the gardaí in 2016 saying they were "actively pursuing an investigation."

READ MORE

Man jailed for three years after stabbing mother in row over tracksuit bottoms

Further correspondence showed that at a meeting in October 2017 of the EU "Eurojust" agency - which deals with judicial co-operation between member states - it was stated representatives of Ireland and Romania were "aiming to find a solution on the best place" to prosecute the case to avoid a breach of the "double jeopardy" rule. The gardai were among three Irish representatives at the meeting.

The participants at the Eurojust meeting also agreed the Irish investigation would be suspended "pending the Romanian prosecution and trial."

Mr Petronel claims the only legal authority with the power to prosecute for a crime allegedly committed here is the DPP.

The Eurojust decision of October 2017, together with the failure of gardaí to submit a file to the DPP, amounted to an unlawful exercise of the prosecutorial function, it is claimed.

Despite further correspondence with the Garda Commissioner, Mr Petronel's lawyers were told earlier this month the matter was still receiving consideration by its legal office.

As a result, he brought High Court proceedings seeking that the Commissioner submit a file and he also seeks a declaration that the failure to do so was outside the Commissioner's powers.

READ MORE

Taxi driver loses licence after court hears he stole thousands of euro from passengers to pay drug debts

More on this topic

'We won't let the man who stole our brother's life steal the rest of ours': Christy McGrath's family reacts to killer's sentence'We won't let the man who stole our brother's life steal the rest of ours': Christy McGrath's family reacts to killer's sentence

Healy-Rae brothers Jackie and Kevin, and a third man, found guilty of assault outside chip vanHealy-Rae brothers Jackie and Kevin, and a third man, found guilty of assault outside chip van

Action on behalf of boy, 3, who fell and fractured leg in Wexford playzone settled for €65,000Action on behalf of boy, 3, who fell and fractured leg in Wexford playzone settled for €65,000

Court rules Ulster Bank entitled to €3.5m judgment against businessman over unpaid loansCourt rules Ulster Bank entitled to €3.5m judgment against businessman over unpaid loans


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

EPA calling for a country-wide ban on smoky coal despite the threat of legal actionEPA calling for a country-wide ban on smoky coal despite the threat of legal action

Sexual harassment under-reported in the workplace, survey findsSexual harassment under-reported in the workplace, survey finds

€30m investment in 405 schools announced€30m investment in 405 schools announced

ESB begins decarbonising yellow van fleet with 70 full electric vehiclesESB begins decarbonising yellow van fleet with 70 full electric vehicles


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan says kids can get several infections a year.'Tis the season for bugs and viruses: Winter care for children

'I don’t regret anything. Everything, even the bad things, help us learn.'This Much I Know: Roz Purcell

From the runway to the red carpet, small bags have become big news, says Katie Wright.As Lizzo rocks the ultimate micro bag at the AMAs, here’s how the tiny trend got so huge

Whether real or faux, these trousers are a winter wardrobe winner says Katie Wright.How to wear leather trousers from day to night, inspired by Kim Kardashian

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »