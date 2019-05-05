NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man wakes up to find intruder in bedroom holding knife

Sunday, May 05, 2019 - 12:29 PM

A man who woke up to find an intruder standing in his bedroom holding a knife was left “extremely shaken” by the ordeal, police have said.

The PSNI has launched an investigation into the aggravated burglary at a house in the Sunnyside Street area of Belfast.

At about 3.45am this morning, the man awoke to find the intruder standing in the room. He asked for money and then fled the scene with a sum of cash and an Apple watch.

A woman was also in the house at the time of the incident. Neither were injured, however they were both left extremely shaken by their ordeal.

Detective Sergeant Maguire has appealed to anyone who may have noticed someone acting suspiciously in the area of Sunnyside Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They are asked to contact PSNI at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Press Association

More on this topic

DUP welcome unexpected arrival in election excitement

DUP wins most seats in Northern Ireland elections

Green Party leader hails 'phenomenal' gains in NI elections

NI Elections: Controversial councillor loses her seat in Belfast

KEYWORDS

BelfastBurglaryKnifePSNI

More in this Section

Lyra McKee remembered at Belfast May Day parade

Ellie Kisyombe to run in elections after 'correcting the chronology of her backstory'

Bobby Ryan's daughter: 'I will never forgive Quirke for taking our world away from us'

Farmer who objected to Rihanna outfit loses North Down council seat


Lifestyle

New York season to give art lovers the royal treatment

Trendy bendy: Older people sign up for Pilates classes

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »