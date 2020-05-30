Man ‘viciously assaulted’ at Belfast's Botanic Gardens

A man was viciously assaulted in Belfast’s Botanic Park on Friday evening, police said.

Officers responded to reports that a large group of men were fighting.

They found a man aged in his 20s hurt and lying on the ground.

Paramedics took him to hospital for treatment of injuries to his leg, face and head. He remained in hospital on Saturday afternoon.

A 31-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and he remains in custody.

PSNI chief inspector Kelly Moore said: “We know there were large numbers of people in the area last night, around the time this vicious assault was reported to us, and I want to appeal to anyone who was there and who witnessed what occurred, or who may have footage of it, to get in touch with our detectives at Musgrave CID.”