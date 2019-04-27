Man treated in hospital for facial injuries after ‘vicious’ attack

Detectives are appealing for information after a “vicious” assault on a man in Belfast.

The PSNI said the man was attacked by a number of men in the Winecellar Entry area of the city on Thursday night.

Police said: “It was reported that on Thursday night between 10pm and 10.30pm a man, aged in his twenties, was attacked by a number of males. He was assaulted and a knife was produced. It was reported the assailants took a sum of money and a mobile phone from the victim.

“This was a vicious attack on this man who was treated at hospital for facial injuries.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.”

