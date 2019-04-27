NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man treated in hospital for facial injuries after ‘vicious’ attack

Saturday, April 27, 2019 - 11:23 AM

Detectives are appealing for information after a “vicious” assault on a man in Belfast.

The PSNI said the man was attacked by a number of men in the Winecellar Entry area of the city on Thursday night.

Police said: “It was reported that on Thursday night between 10pm and 10.30pm a man, aged in his twenties, was attacked by a number of males. He was assaulted and a knife was produced. It was reported the assailants took a sum of money and a mobile phone from the victim.

“This was a vicious attack on this man who was treated at hospital for facial injuries.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Danny Rose believes black players ‘not given a chance’ to become managers

Three injured in Dublin crash

In Video: Meet the man on a mission to run a marathon in every country

China wants to expand sprawling infrastructure project

KEYWORDS

BelfastPSNI

More in this Section

Standing ovation at Lyra McKee funeral shows urge for leaders to act – priest

Storm Hannah sees thousands left without power

Doctor urges change in way we treat sport concussions

Adi Roche calls for Nobel Prize nomination for Chernobyl first responders


Lifestyle

Weekend food with Darina Allen: Delicious dishes with organic chicken

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »