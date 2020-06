A man has been charged in relation to a fatal hit-and-run in Co. Donegal.

A man in his early 20s was found along a road at Windyhall in Letterkenny yesterday morning, and after he was taken to hospital he was pronounced dead.

After technical examinations, gardaí discovered he had been hit by a vehicle, which failed to stop.

A man in his 20s is due to appear before Letterkenny District Court tomorrow morning as part of the investigation.