Man to appear in court in connection with Dublin abduction

A man in his 20s arrested in connection with the suspected endangerment and abduction of a 14-year-old youth in Finglas yesterday has been charged with Road Traffic Offences.

He is due to appear in Blanchardstown District Court this morning, according to a statement from the Garda Press Office.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to further offences.

Gardaí say the motive for the suspected abduction was a small debt he owed.

The teenager was discovered in the boot of a car in Finglas yesterday evening.

READ MORE Twelve arrested for dangerous driving after attending Rally of the Lakes event

Earlier: Parents 'living in fear' after Dublin abduction

A 14-year-old boy has been rescued from the boot of a car in Dublin after a suspected abduction last night.

A man has been arrested following the incident in Finglas.

At around 7:30 yesterday evening, gardaí on patrol in Finglas noticed a car being driven erratically.

They tried to stop the vehicle - but it drove off.

Gardaí followed the car to Kippure Park where it was abandoned and the occupants fled.

They were pursued on foot and Gardai managed to arrest one of them - a man in his 20s.

He's being held at Finglas Garda Station.

When officers searched the car, they found a 14 year old boy in the boot.

Investigations are ongoing.

“Residents’ who contacted me about this incident, most of whom are parents or grandparents of young children, are in shock that it’s come to this with many of them telling me that they're living in fear for the safety of local children," said local election candidate Sean Tyrrell.

"It’s no secret that crime is on the rise in the area and it’s probably the number one issue on the doors. I’ve previously written to the Minister for Justice asking for additional resources for the area because of it.

“Some people are too quick to say the gardaí are not doing enough, however, I’m in regular touch with them about various issues in the area and they do amazing work with limited resources, thankfully they were on hand to rescue the young lad in question,” the Fine Gael candidate added.