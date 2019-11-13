Man to appear in court in connection with cocaine seizure in Drogheda

A 29-year-old man will appear in court this morning charged in connection with the seizure of €1.4m worth of cocaine in Co Louth.

The drugs were discovered in the boot of a car in Drogheda on Monday afternoon.

At 12.30pm on Monday, gardaí in Drogheda stopped and searched a car in the Donore Road Industrial Estate.

They discovered cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.4m in the boot of the car, and a 29-year-old man was arrested.

The search was carried out as part of Operation Stratus which was set up in response to the ongoing gang feud in Drogheda.

Further searches conducted on Monday in the town resulted in the seizure of three guns, ammunition, €25k worth of cannais and the arrest of a 38-year-old man, who remains in Garda custody.

The 29-year-old man arrested in connection with the cocaine seizure will appear before Dundalk District Court this morning.