Man to appear in court in connection with attempted car-jacking in Cork

By Digital Desk staff & Eoin English
Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 10:25 PM

A man in his 20s is due in court tomorrow morning charged in connection with an attempted car-jacking incident in Cork.

A woman in her 30s was sitting in her car, behind another vehicle, which was stopped at traffic lights in Douglas on the southside of Cork city at around 11.10pm last night.

She was approached by a man on foot armed with what is believed to have been a knife.

She was threatened and ordered to leave her car.

The suspect entered the car briefly but is understood to have panicked when the traffic lights turned green.

He fled the scene on foot and gardaí were alerted.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and was taken to Togher Garda Station.

He is expected to appear before a sitting of Cork City District Court tomorrow morning.

The woman motorist was shaken and shocked by the incident but was not physically injured.

