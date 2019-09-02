News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man to appear in court in connection with €1m drug seizure

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 08:03 PM

A man charged in connection with the seizure of drugs worth €1m will appear in court tomorrow.

The drugs were seized after searches were carried out in Dublin and Meath.

7kg of heroin was found and three men in their 40s and 50s were arrested.

The man in his 50s has been charged in relation to the incident and will appear before Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am tomorrow.

The joint operation was carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the UK National Crime Agency.

Investigations are ongoing, nationally and internationally.

