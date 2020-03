A 51-year-old man has been charged with rape and a range of other child sex offences.

The accused faces two counts of rape as well as charges of threats to kill; attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming; causing a child to watch a sexual act; and sexual communication with a child.

The charges relate to a report of sexual offences in the Belfast area and online over a period of time.

The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow.