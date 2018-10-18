Man threatened to share explicit images of partner

By Stephen Maguire

A man threatened to send sexually explicit pictures of his partner to all her neighbours during a bitter row.

Anthony O’Donnell appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal charged with assault, breaching a barring order and making hoax calls.

The court heard about a number of incidents in which O’Donnell threatened and then viciously attacked the woman.

The incidents happened when a barring order had been served on O’Donnell preventing him from contacting the woman.

On one occasion on June 12, 2014, O’Donnell, aged 33, arrived at the woman’s home in Newtowncunningham and demanded to know where his children were.

He then pushed the woman, grabbed her by her hair, and then punched her.

When he was being removed from the house O’Donnell told the terrified woman: “I’m going to kill you and burn the house down. I hate you for what you’re doing to me.”

On October 12 of the same year, he bombarded the woman with 95 phonecalls in a short period of time.

He then sent her a sexually explicit picture of a woman which was blurred but which he claimed was the woman.

He then threatened to post a copy of the picture to all of her neighbours.

On another occasion, he told her “You fucking slut, I’m going to kill you.”

Solicitor for the accused, Kieran O’Gorman, said his client had been involved in a serious accident in 2017, suffered a serious brain injury and was in intensive care for five months.

He said that that he claimed he was being denied access to his children and had not seen them for six months.

Judge Paul Kelly described O’Donnell’s actions as “unbelievable behaviour.”

“There’s a way of dealing with it and it’s not by sending this vile material,” said Judge Kelly.

The court heard that O’Donnell, of Hawthorn Close, Ballybofey, is currently being detained at Castlerea Prison and his solicitor sought to have him released on bail.

However, Judge Kelly replied, “absolutely not”.

He remanded O’Donnell in custody until November 12 to hear a victim impact statement.