News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man threatened to cut off boy's tongue for misbehaving in shop

Man threatened to cut off boy's tongue for misbehaving in shop
By Stephen Maguire
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 02:23 PM

A man pulled out a knife in a shop and threatened a seven-year-old boy that he would cut off his tongue for misbehaving.

John Boyce appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal charged with having possession of a weapon.

The court heard that the boy had been in McMahon's Xtra Supermarket in Milford with his mother on July 24 last year and had been misbehaving.

Boyce, 62, was in the shop and pulled out a knife which had a two-and-half inch blade on it.

He took out the knife and brandished it in front of the boy.

Garda Sgt Gerard Dalton told the court that Boyce told the boy he could cut his tongue off with the knife.

The boy's mother then attended the Garda station and made a complaint to Gardai.

The incident was also recorded on CCTV.

Solicitor for the accused, Mr Patsy Gallagher, said his client had the knife in his pocket as he was a farmer and he used it for cutting the wrap from silage bales.

He added that his client, of Upper Tullagh, Carrigart, had intended to help the boy's mother as he was misbehaving in the shop.

He said his client realised now what he had done was foolish and he wanted to apologise.

Judge Paul Kelly described the incident as "extraordinary."

He said "This child was seven years old. The fact that he took out a knife is extraordinary behaviour."

He adjourned the case for a probation and community service report.

READ MORE

'We can affirm the commitment of our members' - Garda body hit back at D'Arcy comments

More on this topic

Court rules 'exceptional' basis needed for legal representation at work disciplinary hearingsCourt rules 'exceptional' basis needed for legal representation at work disciplinary hearings

Seven years for Kerry man who killed man who set fire to car in family drivewaySeven years for Kerry man who killed man who set fire to car in family driveway

Junior infant pupil's father accused teenager of raping his son on Facebook, court hearsJunior infant pupil's father accused teenager of raping his son on Facebook, court hears

Armed mugger jailed over bid to steal watches from Arsenal pairArmed mugger jailed over bid to steal watches from Arsenal pair


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Jet diverts to Shannon after suffering hydraulic failure over AtlanticJet diverts to Shannon after suffering hydraulic failure over Atlantic

Taoiseach lays wreath in Enniskillen on Remembrance SundayTaoiseach lays wreath in Enniskillen on Remembrance Sunday

Study finds 35% of under 35 have mental health issuesStudy finds 35% of under 35 have mental health issues

Gardaí investigating assault outside nightclub in west DublinGardaí investigating assault outside nightclub in west Dublin


Lifestyle

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Journalist and Writer, Valerie Cox

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »