Man thought to be connected with Hutch family shot dead in Kildare

A man in his 40's has been shot dead in Leixlip in Co Kildare in a gangland-style attack.

The victim was shot as he was returning to his house on Glen Easton Way shortly after 9pm last night.

He has been named locally as Clive Staunton and is believed to have connections to the Hutch family. His death marks another chapter in the Hutch-Kinihan feud that has claimed almost 20 lives.

Gardaí are now searching for a white-coloured car that was seen speeding from the scene a short time later.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to Glen Easton Way at about 9.15pm following reports of a shooting.

They found the victim, a man in his 40s, seriously injured and he was treated at the scene but later pronounced dead.

The scene was sealed off pending the arrival of Garda Crime Scene Examiners and the State Pathologist was notified.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses following the shooting.

They want anyone who was in the Glen Easton Estate between 8.30pm and 9.30pm last night to contact them at Leixlip Garda station, or any Garda station.