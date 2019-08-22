Man taken to hospital after ‘paramilitary-style shooting’ in Belfast

A man has been shot in “a paramilitary-style shooting” in Belfast, police said.

The man, in his forties, was shot in both legs in the Ardoyne area of the city.

He has been taken to hospital and his condition is described as stable.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has asked anyone with any knowledge of the incident to call 101.

We are investigating a paramilitary style shooting incident in the Ardoyne area. Last night, 21 August, a man in his forties was shot in both legs at an address in north Belfast. He has been taken to hospital, where his condition is described as stable. Please contact us on 101. — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) August 22, 2019