Man taken to hospital after ‘paramilitary-style shooting’ in Belfast

By Press Association
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 08:00 AM

A man has been shot in “a paramilitary-style shooting” in Belfast, police said.

The man, in his forties, was shot in both legs in the Ardoyne area of the city.

He has been taken to hospital and his condition is described as stable.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has asked anyone with any knowledge of the incident to call 101.

