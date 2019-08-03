Man taken to hospital after Co Cork crash

A man has been taken to hospital after being injured in a two-car collision in Co Cork this morning.

Cork City Fire Brigade were called to a crash in Glanmire where the people in the car had to be cut out using hydraulic cutting equipment.

"Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision between two vehicles that occurred at Ballinglanna, Glanmire at approximately 6.30am Saturday," a garda spokesperson confirmed.

Crews from Anglesea Street and Ballyvolane attended a Road Traffic Collision in the Glanmire area this morning. 🚒🚒 Hydraulic cutting equipment was used to create enough space to extricate the occupants safely. Stay safe on the roads this bank holiday weekend ⚠️#notjustfires pic.twitter.com/BA0LYhnXir — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) August 3, 2019

"It’s believed the male driver of one of the vehicles received minor injuries but wasn't taken to hospital while a male passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries," they added.

Four units of the fire brigade were called as well as emergency services and garda accident investigators.

The road has since reopened and garda inquiries are ongoing.