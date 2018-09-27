Man tackled to the ground after running onto Dublin Airport tarmac

A man in his 20s has been arrested at Dublin airport this morning, after running out of the terminal onto the tarmac.

It comes after a man and a woman arrived late for a Ryanair flight to Amsterdam at around 7am this morning.

The flight had closed by the time they got to the boarding gate.

In a statement, Ryanair said an individual breached security at the boarding gate, which had already closed, and it is now a matter for local police.

An airport spokesperson has confirmed they were engaging with Ryanair staff at the gate and the male passenger was becoming agitated.

He was banging on the window to try and get the aircraft to wait and he then broke through a door and made his way onto the apron, trying to flag the aircraft down.

A late passenger has been pinned to the ground by @DublinAirport police after running out of the terminal towards the plane pleading and shouting at the pilot to wait. 1/...@BBCNewsNI pic.twitter.com/TJL22qfNCt — Declan Harvey (@NewsDeclan) September 27, 2018

He was restrained by Ryanair staff and Airport Police, who had arrived at the scene and arrested him.

He was taken to the Airport Police Station and handed over to the Gardaí.

He has since been taken to Ballymun Garda Station and the plane took off a few moments later with minimal delay.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident at Dublin Airport that occurred at approximately 7am today 27th September 2018.

"A male in his 20s has been arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station were he is currently detained."