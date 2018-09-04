Man swallowed tablets as gardaí began search

By Liam Heylin

A man swallowed a handful of tablets as gardaí went to search him in connection with a drug-dealing investigation.

In a follow-up search a larger quantity of drugs was found and the accused man pleaded guilty to charges of obstructing a drugs search, having cannabis for sale or supply, and being in possession of a knife.

Jonathan Mason of 7 Seminary Place, Farranree, Cork, was jailed for 10 months yesterday in connection with these matters.

Judge Olann Kelleher said of the accused at Cork District Court that he knew exactly what he was doing.

The 32-year-old had 141 previous convictions, including 17 counts of having drugs for his own use and six previous for drug dealing.

Inspector Daniel Coholan said: “At 6.30pm on January 8, 2016, gardaí were alerted to the occupants of a car acting suspiciously at McDonald’s car park on the Commons Road.

“Garda Jamie O’Riordan observed a quantity of drug paraphernalia.

“He opened the passenger door where Jonathan Mason was sitting and observed Jonathan Mason placing a quantity of tablets in his mouth and swallowing them.

“He appeared extremely nervous. He was searched and found with a small quantity of cannabis.

“During a search of the vehicle a larger quantity of cannabis was found discreetly hidden underneath the rear seat of the vehicle.

“It was broken into individual deals and wrapped in tinfoil.

“A tick-list consisting of a notebook with names in it was located.

“A flick-knife was found concealed in a packet of tissues. The drugs had a street value of €300. Jonathan Mason’s DNA was found on the knife although he had denied knowledge of it.”

Defence solicitor, Diane Hallahan, said: “He was going through a very bad time in his life around this time. He had a drug addiction which spiralled out of control. He was not doing well.

“But he went to Arbour House in 2016 and took steps to deal with his addictions.

“He left Cork to get away from a certain activity that was going on. He made the step to come back to Cork and there has been nothing untoward since he came back to Cork.”

Mason was convicted and sentenced in July to nine months for another drug-dealing offence which he also carried out back in 2016.