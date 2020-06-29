News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man swallowed heroin deals, knocked over garda and ran off, court hears

Anthony Curtis swallowed 10 to 12 deals of heroin before knocking a Garda to the ground and running from the scene, it was alleged at Cork District Court today. Picture: Stock image
Liam Heylin
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 06:04 PM

A 41-year-old man swallowed 10 to 12 deals of heroin before knocking a member of An Garda Síochána to the ground and running from the scene, it was alleged yesterday.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined this alleged scenario at Cork District Court for Judge Olann Kelleher to decide if he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case against Anthony Curtis, of no fixed address, in the Clonakilty area of Co Cork.

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “On November 25, 2019, at Lower Glanmire Road, the defendant was stopped by gardaí for the purpose of a drugs search.

“He tried to run away and he put a number of small wrap bags, believed to contain Diamorphine, into his mouth and swallowed them.

“One of these bags was retrieved by Garda Jacqui White. After that, the defendant became violent and pushed Garda White to the ground and ran off.

“He was later apprehended by Garda Agnieska Pizlo with the assistance of members of the public and taken to Mayfield Garda Station for a full search.

“During this search, a quantity of cannabis herb to the value of €1,738 was located in a plastic bag which Mr Curtis was carrying.

“Garda White sustained bruising to her lip, knee, arm and hand.” 

Mr Curtis is accused of assault causing harm to Garda Jacqui White, having cannabis for sale or supply, impeding or obstructing a member of An Garda Síochána by placing a number of wrap bags believed to contain a controlled drug in his mouth and violently resisting arrest by pushing garda White to the ground and running away from gardaí.

Judge Kelleher did accept jurisdiction after hearing the outline of allegations against Curtis.

Frank Buttimer was appointed to represent the accused on free legal aid and a copy of the prosecution's statements are to be sent to him before the next occasion in Cork District Court on July 13.

