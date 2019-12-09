Man suffers 'serious and possible life changing injuries' in Dublin collision

A man is being treated for serious and life changing injuries after a crash near Dublin Airport.

Gardaí said the emergency services attended the scene of a two-car collision on the Corballis Rd at around 6.40am this morning.

Four people in total were taken to Beaumont Hospital by ambulance.

Gardaí said one man has "serious and possible life changing injuries".

They added that two people suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and one male was taken as a precaution.

The said the road has since been reopened.