Man suffers broken leg after paramilitary-style assault in Belfast

A man suffered a broken leg after a paramilitary-style assault in north Belfast.

The attack happened in Hartwell Place in the north of the city this morning.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: "Shortly before 2:25am, it was reported that two masked men approached a man in his 30s in the area armed with baseball bats.

"The man was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg, after being assaulted in the area.

"This was a vicious and brutal assault, in which there is no justification for this type of attack.

"We must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and stop this from happening to anyone else."