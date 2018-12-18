Man struck by priest's car died of organ failure - inquest

A man who was struck by a priest’s car outside a Dublin Church died of multi-organ failure. Christopher Phillips (78) was one of seven people injured in the collision at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Clondalkin on June 25 last.

Mr Phillips was rushed to hospital where he survived for 30 days until his death on July 24.

At the opening of an inquest into Mr Phillips’ death, Inspector Andrew Tuite described the investigation as "complex".

“There were a significant number of injured persons in addition to this fatality,” Insp Tuite said.

Emergency services on the grounds of the Immaculate Conception Church in Clondalkin at the time of the incident. Picture: Garet Chaney/Collins

The investigation team is awaiting two further statements and a forensic collision report into the collision, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard.

Mr Phillips’ son Andrew Phillips formally identified his father’s remains at Tallaght Hospital.

A post mortem examination conducted by Dr Sean Crowther gave the cause of death as multi-organ failure 30 days after a road traffic collision.

Insp Tuite applied for an adjournment under Section 25, subsection 1 of the Coroner’s Act.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the case for six months until June 4 2019.