Man stopped at checkpoint arrested for nationwide deception thefts

File photo of a checkpoint
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 06, 2020 - 06:05 PM

A man has been arrested in connection with a number of mobile phone credit scams across the country, after being arrested in Co Mayo in a stolen car.

The man in his early 30s was stopped at a checkpoint in Swinford on Saturday, and members of the Mayo Roads Policing Unit saw that the tax disc displayed looked to be false.

Through the garda mobility app, officers discovered the car was displaying cloned registration plates and that the driver was sought for deception thefts nationwide. The car being driven was stolen from Howth, Co Dublin last November.

The man is believed to be involved in conducting a number of deception thefts in shops.

He was arrested and charged with fraud in Co. Mayo and Co. Westmeath and with stealing a car in Howth, Co. Dublin.

He is due in court later this month.

