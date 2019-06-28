Man stole tractors and cars four days after being released from prison, court hears

A young man started stealing tractors and cars within four days of his release from prison where he served a sentence for stealing cars.

Steven Coughlan, 21, with an address at 67 Maulbawn, Passage West, County Cork, got another sentence today of three years with the last year suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Detective Garda Seán Minihane testified that Coughlan started his latest spree offending on March 7 – only four days after being released from prison where he had served a nine-month sentence.

Among his latest crimes were the theft of two tractors, the theft of two cars and other crimes.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin backdated the sentence to March 19 as Coughlan was arrested on that date and has been in custody since that date.

Det Garda Minihane said: “He would be easily led. It is my opinion he was being used for his local knowledge of the area. He is a model prisoner. He undertakes every course offered to him. He would be vulnerable and very easy to take advantage of.”

Defence barrister, Dermot Sheehan said: “He was not the prime mover. He was led in relation to these matters.”

The total number of charges on which the accused was sentenced yesterday consisted of six thefts, two attempted thefts, two burglaries and two counts of causing criminal damage.

The offences related to a period between March 7 and March 19.

In the course of the crime spree he was driving around on stolen tractors and quads.

Between March 7 and 8 at Passage West he stole a tractor and a quad bike. The following day he trespassed on the curtilage of a building at Bothair Síocháin with intent to interfere with property. Between March 9 and 11 he stole a tractor at Green’s Warehouse on Monahan Road. On March 10 at Rochestown he stole a vehicle. He also entered a shed in Rochestown as a trespasser also.

On March 11 at Ballynametagh, Carriglaine, he attempted to steal €200 worth of diesel. On March 18 at the Port of Cork, Ringaskiddy, he stole two vehicles.