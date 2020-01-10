Man stole €4,434 worth of perfume and cosmetics from duty free store, court hears

A passenger with a one-way ticket for Edinburgh waited until he had passed all security checks at Cork airport before stealing €4,434 worth of perfume and cosmetics at the duty free store.

However, another passenger spotted the large-scale shoplifting and alerted authorities.

Sergeant Kevin Joyce arrived at the airport in response to a call on Thursday and arrested Donatas Rulevicius and charged him with carrying out the theft of around 100 bottles of perfumes and cosmetics.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, applied for bail for the accused but Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan said the gardaí were opposed to bail.

Mr Kelleher challenged the objection and commented: “He is charged with what is colloquially known as shoplifting, it is not arms dealing or murder.”

Sgt Joyce said that the Lithuanian national refused to give gardaí the address where he claimed he was staying in Mitchelstown and he was travelling on a one-way ticket out of Cork. “It is the epitome of flight risk,” Sgt Joyce said.

Mr Kelleher said the accused would be pleading guilty to the charge. Inspector O’Sullivan said the Director of Public Prosecutions had yet to decide if the case would be dealt with at district or circuit court.

The 29-year-old was asked for the address and said he had been staying in Mitchelstown for the past four months.

“I don’t remember the correct address in my mind. I don’t want to involve other people in this. That is the point,” he said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that refusing to give the address was the problem in the bail application.

Insp O’Sullivan asked if he did not want the police calling to the house because of something they might find there. Rulevicius replied, “No, no, 100% not. Just because I am ashamed of it and I don’t want other people to know, like.”

Judge Kelleher said: “He is a very bright, articulate man. If he does not give the address that is the end of it.”

Judge Kelleher remanded him in custody until Wednesday, January 15, to allow time for directions to be obtained from the DPP.

Mr Kelleher, solicitor, said the stolen property was recovered at the scene.

The charge states that €4,434 worth of cosmetics and perfume were stolen at The Loop duty free shop on January 9.

Rulevicius said he was not flying on a passport but on an EU travel document.