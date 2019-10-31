News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man stabbed to death in Co Down

By Press Association
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 12:39 PM

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Co Down.

The 47-year-old victim was attacked in the Enterprise Court area of Bangor in the early hours of this morning.

A 45-year-old man arrested at the scene is being questioned by detectives.

PSNI Chief Inspector Trevor Atkinson appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “The 47-year-old was attacked outside a property in Enterprise Court shortly after 1am this morning.

“A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at present.

“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation can call 101, quoting reference 61 31/10/19.”

