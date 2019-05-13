NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man stabbed multiple times in Cork city

By Marita Moloney
Monday, May 13, 2019 - 09:38 AM

A man is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed several times in Cork city.

The 30-year-old received a number of stab wounds in the incident which occurred at Ardmore Avenue in Knocknaheeney.

It is understood he was attacked by several men at around 10.50pm last night.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

No one has been arrested in relation to the incident.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí at Gurranabraher are investigating.

READ MORE

'He will be sorely missed': Investigation launched after man dies in paragliding accident

More on this topic

Light rail system part of €3.5bn Cork transport plan

Couple in emotional appeal for return of very special teddy bear

Council wants €3k for files on tree-cutting policy

Castletownbere wharf extension to 'drive forward the fishing industry and local economy'

More in this Section

'Beyond time' that Government acknowledges failure to compensate abuse victims, says survivor

Brexit not having a significant impact on consumer savings, survey finds

Plans to build 8,400 homes in south Dublin approved by An Bord Pleanála

'He will be sorely missed': Investigation launched after man dies in paragliding accident


Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about vegan leather

7 vegetables even committed vegetarians should get to grips with

Five things for the week ahead

On a wing and a prayer for our old friend Ron

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 11, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »