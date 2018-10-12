Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man stabbed in the neck in Belfast attack

Friday, October 12, 2018 - 11:46 AM

A man is in a serious condition in hospital following a stabbing in west Belfast.

The 24-year-old suffered two wounds to his neck.

The incident took place in the Carrigart Avenue area at around 4.15am on Friday.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, and assault on police.

READ MORE: Latest: Sean Gallagher calls for presidential expenditure audit

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: "Shortly after 4.15am, it was reported that a 24-year-old man received two stab wounds to his neck in the area.

"The man has been taken to hospital for his injuries, with his condition described as serious.

"A 32-year-old man was arrested for grievous bodily harm with intent, disorderly behaviour and assault on police. He is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

"We would appeal to anyone in the area who witnessed the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 172 12/10/18."

PA


KEYWORDS

CrimeNorthern IrelandPSNI

Related Articles

Cannabis-based medicinal products to be made available in Northern Ireland

PSNI rule out suspicious circumstances after body found on Co Down beach

119 former soldiers asked to give statements to Ballymurphy inquest

Amnesty International: 65% of people in the North want abortion de-criminalised

More in this Section

'Like a bomb about to go off': Mobile homes housing 25 must be vacated over fire fears

Harris calls on Martin to apologise to Fitzgerald for 'hounding her out of office'

Irish Rail may ban alcohol on more services

Latest: Sean Gallagher calls for presidential expenditure audit


Breaking Stories

Access all areas in BP Fallon's photography exhibition

Scene & heard: Here's your entertainment news round-up

Mary Harris: The Cork girl who grew up to become 'the most dangerous woman in America'

Ask Audrey: 'For too long now, the bridges of Cork have been named after nuns and Norries and hurlers'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

    • 2
    • 13
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 37
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »