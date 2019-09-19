Man so drunk he had to be handcuffed to allow arrest

An Omagh man visiting Cork for work was so drunk after a long drinking session that he had to be handcuffed at the scene of his arrest.

Christopher Armstrong, aged 39, who now lives at Cornal Court, Beattock, Moffat, Scotland, appeared at Cork District Court yesterday.

He pleaded guilty to obstructing Garda Owen O’Callaghan, engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour, and being drunk and a source of danger.

Inspector Denis Lynch said the disturbance occurred at Shanbally Rea, Knockraha, Co Cork, after 6pm on June 29.

Garda O’Callaghan res-ponded to a reported disturbance in the area and arrived to find Armstrong highly aggressive and abusive.

“He told the guards to fuck off and said he was willing to fight Garda O’Callaghan,” said Insp Lynch.

“Attempts were made to apply handcuffs but he refused to comply and he had be assisted into the patrol car.”

Insp Lynch said Armstrong had no previous convictions for public order offences and told gardaí after the incident that he had been drinking all day.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said: “He firstly wishes to apologise to gardaí for his behaviour which was out of character. He is 39 years and never got into any difficulty like this.

“He is originally from Omagh, Co Tyrone. He went straight from work (to drinking) and became extremely intoxicated.

“Also he is pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity.”

Judge Olann Kelleher noted from the evidence that the defendant’s drunken behaviour was so bad that he had to be handcuffed in order to be arrested.

Because of the absence of previous convictions for behaviour like that, the judge said he would deal with the case by financial penalties.

For obstructing Garda O’Callaghan, Armstrong was fined €500; he was fined €250 for engaging in threatening behaviour; and the charge of being drunk and a source of danger was taken into consideration.