News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man smashed up car with axe, set it on fire, and then watched it burn

Man smashed up car with axe, set it on fire, and then watched it burn
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 09:15 PM

An axe was used to smash up a car and the attacker then set it on fire and sat back into his own vehicle to watch it burn and yesterday the culprit was given a three-year suspended jail term for the arson.

Brian Ruddy, aged 51, of 101 Churchfield Avenue, Cork, was sentenced yesterday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he admitted that on June 26 2018 he caused criminal damage by fire to a car and house at Halfway, Ballinhassig, Co Cork, and causing criminal damage to a car with an axe on the same occasion.

Detective Garda Hugh Byrne said Ruddy intended to set fire to the car belonging to the other man but because it was parked near a rented house that property also caught fire causing extensive damage amounting to €30,000. The car was a write-off.

It was accepted by the Donal McCarthy, prosecuting, that the damage to the house was by an act of recklessness rather than intention.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said, “Mr Ruddy’s behaviour on the night was quite dreadful showing an amount of deliberateness. He arrived at the scene and set fire to the car. The fire to the house was by recklessness but that does not gainsay the damage done in the act of setting fire to the car.

“There was a determination to do damage to the car and his property. Whatever gave rise to it was not justified.” 

Sinead Behan, defending, said the accused had raised over €13,000 compensation in respect of the damage caused to the house and a further €3,000 for the car. Mr Behan said the defendant was a very hard-working man and there was a letter from his employer attesting to his value as an employee.

Ms Behan said the owner of the car was in a relationship with the defendant’s daughter. Ms Behan asked Detective Garda Hugh Byrne about an incident between the injured party and Ruddy the previous night.

The detective said he was aware that the owner of the burnt car had allegedly beaten Ruddy quite severely the night before this but Ruddy did not make any complaint to gardaí.

Det Garda Byrne said on the occasion of the arson the defendant drove to the location and was seen on CCTV attacking the car with an implement, setting fire to it before returning to his own car to watch it burn.

Ms Behan said the accused had spent over two months remanded in prison arising out the charges against him.

READ MORE

Top Limerick gang hit in Garda swoop

More on this topic

Judge dismisses man's €60k claim for damages after barrister brands him a 'liar'Judge dismisses man's €60k claim for damages after barrister brands him a 'liar'

Burglar's mobile phone dropped alongside stolen Burberry handbagBurglar's mobile phone dropped alongside stolen Burberry handbag

Man sleeping rough in Cork City allegedly stabbed in neck and face with a keyMan sleeping rough in Cork City allegedly stabbed in neck and face with a key

'Right to light' row relating to Dublin aparthotel development resolved after mediation'Right to light' row relating to Dublin aparthotel development resolved after mediation

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

'Two-hour slot is very viable' - Pubs and restaurants push for change to proposed Covid-19 guidelines'Two-hour slot is very viable' - Pubs and restaurants push for change to proposed Covid-19 guidelines

No 'happy clappy' leap to coalition: Micheál Martin emphasises compromise as Fine Gael Minister airs doubtsNo 'happy clappy' leap to coalition: Micheál Martin emphasises compromise as Fine Gael Minister airs doubts

Rise in industrial disputes referred to Labour Court last yearRise in industrial disputes referred to Labour Court last year

RAF flies patient from Northern Ireland to England for Covid-19 treatmentRAF flies patient from Northern Ireland to England for Covid-19 treatment


Lifestyle

The audience members taking their seats at Cork’s Savoy Cinema on September 30, 1959, may not have known it, but they were about to become witnesses to a turning point in Irish cultural history.B-Side the Leeside: Sean Ó Riada and 'Mise Éire'

A real sign of summer is a craving for something salty. The sea air seems to generate it, and the thought of a picnic gets us salivating.Crunch factor: Eight crisp brands put to the test

The Premier League is back, and Michael Portillo presents a British perspective on the Irish independence struggle.Wednesday TV Highlights: The Premier League is back and a British perspective on the Irish independence struggle

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »