Man sleeping rough in Cork City allegedly stabbed in neck and face with a key

The detective alleged that the accused had a blood-stained key in his possession when arrested. File image
By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 05:05 PM

A man sleeping rough on the footpath outside a Simon hostel was repeatedly stabbed in the face and neck with a car key in the early hours of the morning, it was alleged today.

Detective Garda Brian Maher arrested Shane Purcell of 7 Seminary Court, Blackpool, Cork, and charged him with assault causing harm on June 17 at Anderson’s Quay, Cork.

The detective alleged that the accused had a blood-stained key in his possession when arrested and gardaí believe that this was the weapon used in the attack.

Det. Garda Maher objected to bail being granted to Purcell at Cork District Court and expressed the garda concern that the accused would commit further serious offences if released.

Det. Garda Maher said the accused was drunk when arrested and that questioning could not proceed until later today because of his level of intoxication.

When arrested he made no reply to the charge.

It was alleged by Det. Garda Maher that: “At 2.20 a.m. on June 17 the injured party was asleep on the ground outside Simon on Anderson’s Quay when he was attacked and stabbed around the face and neck area.

“The injured party and Shane Purcell are known to each other and he has named Shane Purcell as the person who attacked him,” Det. Garda Maher said.

Shane Collins-Daly said the 22-year-old had been off drink but had “a slip” on Tuesday night.

“He lives with his mother in Gurranabraher. He was in a coma at Christmas and was in hospital for a number of weeks. He got employment and was working in construction until the coronavirus restrictions.

“He is applying for bail and is willing to abide by any conditions the court might impose on him . The allegation is that the injured party was stabbed with a key, there was no knife or more serious weapon,” Mr Collins-Daly said.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody for one week to appear again at Cork District Court.

