Man slashed in face following suspected knife attack in Cork

A man was slashed in the face following a suspected knife attack in Cork city today.

The incident occurred on Anglesea Terrace at around 1pm.

It's understood a row flared between at least two men during which one of the men suffered a facial wound.

Gardaí and paramedics were alerted and the man received initial treatment at the scene before he was taken to Cork University Hospital for further treatment.

There were pools of blood on the ground and piles of bloodied clothing were clearly visible.

READ MORE: Garda probe underway after body found on southside of Cork city

But a garda spokesman described the man's wounds as not life-threatening.

The scene has been sealed off and has been examined by forensic experts.

Detectives are waiting for medical clearance to talk to the injured party.

No arrests have been made yet and garda enquiries are ongoing.