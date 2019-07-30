News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man ‘slashed across nose and face with a knife’ during drug row

Man ‘slashed across nose and face with a knife’ during drug row
By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 05:20 AM

A young man was slashed across the nose and face with a knife when he tried to pay a drug debt, it was alleged at Cork District Court yesterday.

Detective Garda Aonghus Cotter objected to bail being granted to Daniel O’Brien, aged 26, who was charged with assault causing harm to a man in Carrigaline, Co Cork, on July 12.

Det Garda Cotter said he arrested O’Brien at 6.35pm on Saturday last and charged and cautioned him. The defendant made no reply.

One of the grounds for the objection to bail was the seriousness of the charge. It was alleged that the injured party was slashed across the face and that a knife or some kind of blade was used.

Det Garda Cotter said it allegedly emanated from a drug debt owed to the defendant and that the injured party went to pay him money but that the defendant was allegedly not satisfied with the amount being paid and carried out the alleged assault.

The location referred to on the charge was Carrigaline community complex.

In objecting to bail, the detective said: “I would also have concerns about the injured party who is a witness in the case.”

Eddie Burke said if this witness was not in court to give evidence there would be an objection to it being given by the detective as hearsay.

The detective said of the witness, “He is not in a position to attend.”

Mr Burke said Daniel O’Brien had been living in Newcastlewest, Co Limerick, but was about to move in with a relative in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick.

The defendant said he had been living at Donnybrook in Cork for the past year because he was getting bereavement counselling and wanted to be near his counsellor.

“I was having more issues. I was lost and stuff like that. I thought the bereavement counsellor would help me,” he said.

Mr Burke explained to the defendant garda concerns that Mr O’Brien might interfere with a witness in the case. The accused replied, “No way.”

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and acceded to the application to remand the defendant in custody until Friday when there will be a vacation sitting of Cork District Court.

READ MORE

Woman ‘hospitalised after being stabbed by partner’

More on this topic

Woman ‘hospitalised after being stabbed by partner’Woman ‘hospitalised after being stabbed by partner’

Five-year suspended sentence for mother-of-seven who stored over €190,000 of drugsFive-year suspended sentence for mother-of-seven who stored over €190,000 of drugs

Two jailed for inducing dozens to invest over €5m in forestry scamTwo jailed for inducing dozens to invest over €5m in forestry scam

Dublin man gets four years for robbing mobile phone and bottle of wine from Spanish waitressDublin man gets four years for robbing mobile phone and bottle of wine from Spanish waitress

CourtCourt CaseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Five-year suspended sentence for mother-of-seven who stored over €190,000 of drugsFive-year suspended sentence for mother-of-seven who stored over €190,000 of drugs

Two jailed for inducing dozens to invest over €5m in forestry scamTwo jailed for inducing dozens to invest over €5m in forestry scam

Dublin man gets four years for robbing mobile phone and bottle of wine from Spanish waitressDublin man gets four years for robbing mobile phone and bottle of wine from Spanish waitress

Here's everything you need to know about Public Services CardsHere's everything you need to know about Public Services Cards


Lifestyle

Jason Deans’ exhibition in Cobh touches on Brexit and emigration, writes Colette Sheridan.Floating ideas on Ireland’s migrant culture

Who needs pregnancy, nappies, school runs and incontinence pants? And that’s just the children, says Aileen C. O’Reilly.Pregnancy, nappies and school runs? Single, childless, and loving it!

For this year’s sausage survey we focused on a high proportion of meat.Top eight summer bangers of 2019

This resource is for every stage of parenting, says Helen O’Callaghan.Parenting resource is a real one-stop shop

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »