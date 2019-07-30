Man ‘slashed across nose and face with a knife’ during drug row

A young man was slashed across the nose and face with a knife when he tried to pay a drug debt, it was alleged at Cork District Court yesterday.

Detective Garda Aonghus Cotter objected to bail being granted to Daniel O’Brien, aged 26, who was charged with assault causing harm to a man in Carrigaline, Co Cork, on July 12.

Det Garda Cotter said he arrested O’Brien at 6.35pm on Saturday last and charged and cautioned him. The defendant made no reply.

One of the grounds for the objection to bail was the seriousness of the charge. It was alleged that the injured party was slashed across the face and that a knife or some kind of blade was used.

Det Garda Cotter said it allegedly emanated from a drug debt owed to the defendant and that the injured party went to pay him money but that the defendant was allegedly not satisfied with the amount being paid and carried out the alleged assault.

The location referred to on the charge was Carrigaline community complex.

In objecting to bail, the detective said: “I would also have concerns about the injured party who is a witness in the case.”

Eddie Burke said if this witness was not in court to give evidence there would be an objection to it being given by the detective as hearsay.

The detective said of the witness, “He is not in a position to attend.”

Mr Burke said Daniel O’Brien had been living in Newcastlewest, Co Limerick, but was about to move in with a relative in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick.

The defendant said he had been living at Donnybrook in Cork for the past year because he was getting bereavement counselling and wanted to be near his counsellor.

“I was having more issues. I was lost and stuff like that. I thought the bereavement counsellor would help me,” he said.

Mr Burke explained to the defendant garda concerns that Mr O’Brien might interfere with a witness in the case. The accused replied, “No way.”

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and acceded to the application to remand the defendant in custody until Friday when there will be a vacation sitting of Cork District Court.