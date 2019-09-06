Man, 30, shot several times in north Dublin

A man, aged 30, has been shot in north Dublin this evening.

The shooting took place at a house on Streamville Road in Donaghmede, Dublin 13 around 7.10pm this evening.

The man was hit by a number of gunshots and was taken to Beaumont Hospital in a serious condition.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene.

A Beige Nissan Almera is the subject of Garda enquiries, with an appeal for information to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or any motorists in the area travelling at the time who may have dashcam footage.

The public are asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 016664200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Updated with additional information at 8.23pm.