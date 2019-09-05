Man shot seven times sitting in car

Gardaí are investigating if the latest gangland shooting in west Dublin is connected with a gun murder in the area last March. The victim, aged 42, was shot up to seven times as he sat in his car on Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan, a short distance from his home, just before 2pm.

He managed to run from his car into a neighbour’s house, and the emergency services were contacted.

While the man was talking after the shooting, his condition deteriorated.

He is in a critical condition at Blanchardstown Hospital, where doctors are treating extensive injuries to his upper body. The circumstances of the shooting are not yet clear, but it appears gunmen were waiting in a car for him to return home.

They may have rammed their vehicle into the victim’s car, before opening fire. It is thought 10 rounds from a semi-automatic gun were fired at the target’s car, up to seven hitting him.

“He was driving along and it looks like they ambushed him,” said one source.

The getaway vehicle was found burnt out nearby and a second car has also been recovered after being set on fire. The victim, who is known to gardaí, is from the Ronanstown area of Clondalkin. He is thought to have been a friend of David Chen Lynch.

Members of the Gardai inspect the vehicle in which the man was shot (Brian Lawless/PA)

The 42-year-old drug dealer and money launderer was shot dead outside his home at Foxdene estate in Clondalkin last March.

Gardaí have a number of theories in relation to that murder but have not been able to progress their investigations, sources indicated.

Detectives will investigate any possible connection between the two shootings and will try and establish what the possible motives could be and who may be behind them.

The scene of the shooting in Lucan is very near that of another gangland attack in December 2016, when notorious drug dealer and suspected multiple killer Mark Desmond, aged 41, and from Ballyfermot was shot dead. He was gunned down at Griffeen Valley Park.

There are a range of high-profile gang feuds across the Garda Dublin Western Division, with ones in Blanchardstown, Finglas, Clondalkin, and Ballyfermot. The latest shooting and the murder of Mr Lynch are not connected with those particular feuds, gardaí believe.

“It is very early days yet in the investigation and it’s pointless to speculate,” said a source.