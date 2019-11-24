A man has been seriously injured in a shooting on Dublin's Northside.

He was shot a number of times on Clonshaugh Avenue in the Coolock area of Dublin at around 5.15pm today.

He was treated at the scene and has since been taken to Beaumont Hospital. His condition is understood to be critical.

The man who was shot is in his 20s and is said to be known to gardaí.

The shooting is suspected to be related to a feud in the area.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination. No arrests have been made and inquires are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01-6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.