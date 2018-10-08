Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man shot in leg in ‘paramilitary-style’ attack

Monday, October 08, 2018 - 10:21 AM

A man has suffered potentially “life-changing” injuries after being shot in the leg, police said.

The paramilitary-style attack took place in the Norglen Road area of West Belfast on Sunday evening.

The victim, in his 30s, was taken to hospital.

A PSNI detective said: “We are treating this brutal shooting as a paramilitary-style attack. This incident is another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.”

He appealed for anyone with information to contact detectives.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

BelfastShootingPSNIPoliceNorthern Ireland

