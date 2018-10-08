Man shot in leg in ‘paramilitary-style’ attack

A man has suffered potentially “life-changing” injuries after being shot in the leg, police said.

The paramilitary-style attack took place in the Norglen Road area of West Belfast on Sunday evening.

The victim, in his 30s, was taken to hospital.

Police are currently at the scene of a shooting incident at Norglen Road/Monagh Crescent, Belfast. A man has sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. Info to 101 quoting ref 1416 07/10/18 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) October 8, 2018

A PSNI detective said: “We are treating this brutal shooting as a paramilitary-style attack. This incident is another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.”

He appealed for anyone with information to contact detectives.

- Press Association